Bon Fresco cafe opening in downtown Baltimore

Local cafe chain Bon Fresco is opening a new location in downtown Baltimore.

Phil Han, the owner of Dooby’s and Sugarvale, is opening the cafe at 111 Market Place in the Candler Building, he said. The restaurant will occupy the former Fresh Farms Cafe space.

The cafe will join Blackwall Hitch on the ground floor of the building, where Han expects it to open in September or October.

Bon Fresco offers sandwiches, salads, soups and sweets. Gerald Koh, Han’s father-in-law, founded the cafe in Columbia, and it has since expanded with locations in Owings Mills, Annapolis and Beltsville. Han’s brother-in-law, Albert Koh, will open another location later this year in Rockville, Han said.

“My brother-in-law and I, we kind of represent what could be the future of this company and we both want to see what is kind of the standard moving forward for what Bon Fresco would look like,” Han said. “That’s always been more of like a personal thing for me of me wanting to at least show that side of the family what I think it could be.”

