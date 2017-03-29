Bon Fresco opens in Owings Mills, eyes expansion

Sandwich shop and bakery Bon Fresco has opened in Owings Mills, the chain’s fifth location, and is looking to continue expanding in the Baltimore area.

Bon Fresco opened at Boulevard College Center in Owings Mills last week. The cafe serves sandwiches, soups, salads and baked goods, with fresh breads ranging from ciabatta and focaccia to walnut whole wheat.

Some of the nearly 20 sandwich options on Bon Fresco’s menu include London broil, curry chicken, pork loin, and mozzarella and tomato.

The new shop at 10917 Owings Mills Blvd. marks the fifth location for the locally owned chain. The shop also has locations in Annapolis Junction, Beltsville and two restaurants in Columbia.

The restaurant is searching for additional spaces in Fells Point, near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and in Montgomery County, according to a news release.

The Owings Mills location is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

