Blacksauce Kitchen in Remington damaged by fire early Friday morning

A fire damaged Blacksauce Kitchen’s storefront in Remington early Friday morning.

The Baltimore Fire Department responded to a call at 4:13 a.m. for the fire at 401 W. 29th St., where Blacksauce Kitchen serves customers on Thursdays.

There were no injuries, and the cause is under investigation, according to the Baltimore Fire Department. The fire was under control by 5 a.m., said Blair Skinner, a spoksewoman for the department. She was unable to provide details on the extent of the damage.

A video posted to YouTube appeared to show flames and smoke coming from the restaurant.

Raw Footage of the fire at the black sauce kitchen in Remington,Baltimore City Full video of the incident coming soon! Raw Footage of the fire at the black sauce kitchen in Remington,Baltimore City Full video of the incident coming soon! SEE MORE VIDEOS

Known for its biscuits and Southern-style comfort food, Blacksauce Kitchen set up shop about a year ago at the Remington storefront after getting its start at farmers’ markets.

The restaurant also offers catering and still appears at markets — including the 32nd St. Farmers’ Market in Waverly on Saturdays year-round, and the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar on Sundays from April through December.

Blacksauce Kitchen owners Damian Mosley and Vesnier Lugo could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants