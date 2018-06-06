Bill Bateman's Bistro to close its doors in Towson

Bill Bateman’s Bistro — the beloved local restaurant known for all-you-can-eat wings — will close its Towson location Sunday.

In a Facebook post shared Tuesday night, restaurant management thanked customers and employees “who made coming to work every day so much fun. We are so grateful to have been a part of the Towson community for the past decade.”

The chain was founded in 1987 by Bill Bateman. He opened the first location on Harford Road in Baltimore County, according to the restaurant’s website. There are five other locations in Maryland and one in Pennsylvania.

This is the second Bill Bateman’s closing in just one month. The restaurant’s Hanover, Pa., location closed in May and re-opened as The Broken Clock.

