Big Jim's Deli to close at Cross Street Market

Big Jim’s Deli, a longtime sandwich shop at Cross Street Market, will close its doors Dec. 16.

Owner Anna Epsilantis announced the closure Monday morning with a post on the deli’s Facebook page. The closure comes as Caves Valley Partners plans a massive overhaul of the Federal Hill market.

“In 1979 when my Dad, Big Jim, asked me to fill in at the deli until he found new help, I had no idea I would still be here today. Over the past 38 years, I have met so many good people and made many good friends,” the Facebook post read. “I want to thank you all for your support and being part of my life. The new redevelopment team and I have mutually agreed to part ways. I plan to close my family business on December 16, 2017. I wish the remaining merchants and the new merchants in the Cross Street Market the best of luck.”

Epsilantis was among the market tenants who worked to ensure vendors were not displaced as Towson-based Caves Valley Partners plotted the market’s redevelopment. She could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

Construction on Cross Street Market is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018 and last 15 to 18 months, Arsh Mirmiran, a partner at Caves Valley Partners, said in an email.

Four new pop-up stalls were slated to open in the market in November, but their openings were delayed. Mirmiran said he expects them to be open for business by the end of the week.

