Bar Louie replacing Tilted Kilt on the Avenue at White Marsh

Bar Louie, a national chain known for its cocktails and casual American fare, is taking over the space on the Avenue at White Marsh where the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery abruptly shuttered this weekend.

The Texas-based bar and eatery is slated to open in the fall, according to Lisa Geiger, a spokeswoman for Federal Realty Investment Trust, which manages the Avenue. The restaurant will take over nearly 8,000 square feet of the space where the Tilted Kilt operated for eight years.

Tilted Kilt’s last day in business was Saturday, and employees of the restaurant were notified of the closure through a sign on the door Sunday morning.

Geiger referred questions about the Tilted Kilt’s closing to owner Randy Vanderzee, who could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.

A person who identified themselves as the Tilted Kilt owner responded to the closure in a series of comments, writing: “We are very sorry for all those who woke up today to find out they no longer had a job.. While we greatly respect all of the hard working employees who have given us their dedicated services, some for years, others just a short time, our hands were tied and all avenues were exhausted to keep the doors open..”

In response to comments on the Avenue’s Facebook page about how the restaurant’s closure was handled, officials from the Avenue wrote, “employee notification is not within our control. That is handled by the employer in the manner they determine best. … we are happy to be able to announce a new tenant for the space rather than sharing news of a vacancy.”

Bar Louie will include outdoor patio seating on the Avenue’s entertainment plaza. The restaurant offers burgers, flatbreads, sandwiches and salads alongside martinis, margaritas, sangria and mocktails.

Among its nationwide locations, Bar Louie has restaurants in Owings Mills, Hunt Valley, Rockville and Wheaton.

An additional 2,400 square feet within the Tilted Kilt’s former footprint will go to a separate tenant, which has not yet been announced, Geiger said in an email.

