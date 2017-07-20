Banditos loses its liquor license for two weeks following triple stabbing

The Baltimore liquor board on Thursday suspended Banditos Bar & Kitchen’s liquor license for two weeks and imposed $6,000 in fines on the Federal Hill bar following a triple stabbing there in May.

The bar and restaurant at 1118 S. Charles St. was charged with endangering general welfare, failing to prevent illegal activity on its premises and failing to cooperate with police. The charges came after a triple stabbing occurred at Banditos around 1:30 a.m. May 13.

Shawn Guzman, a 17-year-old, was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two weapons charges in a separate criminal case.

After a hearing that lasted more than an hour Thursday, the three-member Board of Liquor License Commissioners unanimously found the bar guilty of public welfare and illegal conduct violations. By a 2-1 vote, the bar was found but not guilty of failing to cooperate with police.

Because Banditos was previously found guilty of at least one other liquor license violation in 2014, the board was allow to punish the bar with fines up to $3,000 per violation and suspend or revoke its license. The board fined the bar $3,000 for each violation and suspended its liquor license for two weeks.

