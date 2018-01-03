Bagby Pizza Co. closes Harbor East, Pikesville restaurants

Baltimore restaurant Bagby Pizza Co. has closed its locations in Harbor East and Pikesville.

The pizzeria got its start in Harbor East in 2009. It’s closing as Blake Smith, president of Bagby Pizza, says he is working to exit the restaurant industry.

A third Bagby Pizza, at Foundry Row in Owings Mills, remains open.

Smith said the lease for the flagship Harbor East location ended this year, so it made sense to close its doors as its lease expired.

“I had no intention of keeping the pizza place open past the lease ending in 2018,” Smith said.

The Pikesville location opened in 2015.

Bagby Pizza Co. is part of Bagby Restaurant Group, which also owns Cunningham’s in Towson. The restaurant group, owned by Smith’s family, isn’t planning any changes to that restaurant and cafe, Smith said.

As for the Bagby Pizza space in Harbor East, Smith said Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns a number of Harbor East restaurants, plans to open a new spot there.

Alex Smith, Blake Smith’s cousin who owns Atlas Restaurant Group, took over two Bagby Restaurant Group concepts in Harbor East last year, transforming Fleet Street Kitchen and Ten Ten American Bistro into Tagliata and the Elk Room, respectively.

“We’ve pretty much turned the reins over to Alex downtown,” Smith said. “It’s going to just go better with his current concepts there.”

The Bagby Pizza space at 1006 Fleet St. is adjacent to the Elk Room and Tagliata.

The new restaurant is slated to open there in the spring, Blake Smith said. Atlas Restaurant Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Blake Smith said he recently launched a business acquiring industrial warehouse spaces and plans to pursue real estate as he phases out of the restaurant industry.

