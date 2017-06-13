Avenue Kitchen & Bar opening in former Le Garage space

Two Baltimore restaurateurs are teaming up on a new American restaurant where Le Garage previously stood in Hampden.

Bill Irvin, who opened La Folie Steak Frites & Wine Bar in Canton last year, and Patrick Dalhgren, who owns Rowhouse Grille in Federal Hill, bought the business at 911 W. 36th St., where they’re preparing to open the Avenue Kitchen & Bar.

Le Garage closed in April after three years in business on the Avenue. The owners planned to rebrand the restaurant, but ultimately sold it to Irvin and Dahlgren.

“We knew that Hampden is such a great little neighborhood,” Irvin said.

The Avenue Kitchen & Bar will carry a menu of American cuisine, with “continental influences” evident in about a quarter of the dishes, Irvin said. Standard American and Maryland classics like New York strip steak and crab cakes will be on the menu alongside dishes like carnitas tacos and shrimp po’boys.

All of the restaurant and bar’s 14 drafts will be Maryland beers, and it will also offer about 30 wines by the glass.

Irvin said he hopes the Avenue Kitchen & Bar becomes a go-to spot for every occasion — from family outings to business meetings.

“We also wanted to make it a place that you can come on a date, you can bring your mom and dad,” Irvin said. “The pain-in-the-butt friend you have that complains about all types of food, he’s going to like it here.”

Prices will range from $3 for appetizers to $28 for entrees, and beers will cost no more than $6.

Irvin declined to disclose the chef.

The new ownership team is undertaking minor renovations at the restaurant, including reconfiguring a street-level retail space, which Le Garage had previous used as a fry shop. In its next iteration, the space will incorporate a small bar with a roll-up garage door where diners can enjoy drinks, raw oysters and other items. It will also be used for carry-out food.

The restaurant will seat about 100 diners between the street-level bar and main dining room below. The main area is also being redecorated and brightened.

“It used to be pretty dark,” Irvin said.

Following those updates, the Avenue Kitchen & Bar is targeting a mid-July opening.

Caption The award show aired June 11 on CBS. (June 12, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) The award show aired June 11 on CBS. (June 12, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Caption Tony Torres, owner of Alternate Routes, trains the next generation of "Ninja Warriors" at his facility. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Tony Torres, owner of Alternate Routes, trains the next generation of "Ninja Warriors" at his facility. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants