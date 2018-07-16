Eat your way around town with these Baltimore-area restaurant weeks

Let your taste buds guide you from Columbia through the streets of Baltimore and into the rolling hills of Carroll County during four upcoming restaurant weeks.

In the city, a myriad of restaurants will show off their finest deals from July 27-Aug. 5.

Popular specials include a $35 dinner from Bar Vasquez, GLD Italian by Giada, Ludlow Market and Sotto Sopra, among many others.

Baltimore County’s restaurant week will follow from Aug. 3-18. The event’s website offers prix fixe menus from $15-$35 and lists Towson favorites The Melting Pot and Cunningham’s among dozens of options.

Howard’s restaurant week will feature more than 30 eateries, including Lupa Roman Trattoria and Jailbreak Brewing Co., according to a press release. The summer season happens July 23-Aug. 6 and includes prix fixe menus ranging from $15-$35.

Carroll County restaurant week gets underway Aug. 12-19 with over 30 participating restaurants, including both Liberatore’s locations, Blue Bistro and Catering, and Salerno’s Restaurant and Catering.

Harford County decided not to hold a summer restaurant week this year, though it holds one in January. Anne Arundel County’s annual restaurant week follows a month later.

CAPTION Chris Becker, a chef and the former CEO of Bagby Restaurant Group, has died, according to a Towson funeral home. Chris Becker, a chef and the former CEO of Bagby Restaurant Group, has died, according to a Towson funeral home. CAPTION The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Monday afternoon that "The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead." The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Monday afternoon that "The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead."

amuckerman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/annamuckerman