Annabel Lee Tavern to reopen Aug. 11

After closing in late May due to declining sales, Annabel Lee Tavern will reopen Aug. 11 with the help of new investors.

Owner Kurt Bragunier said he’s adding nightly specials, expanding the weekend hours and working with OrderUp and Groupon in the hope of driving more sales at the Canton tavern. When he closed the restaurant this spring, he said increased competition from nearby restaurants caused him to lose $200,000 in the last two years.

Two unnamed investors stepped forward not long after the restaurant announced its closure. Since then, Bragunier said they have been meeting weekly to organize his debt and hash out a plan for reopening.

”It’s been a very difficult couple months,” he said.

The tavern will open at 4 p.m. during the week and noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Bragunier said he’s planning to offer nightly specials to boost businesses, such as beer and burger nights on Mondays ($10 for a cheeseburger, housemade chips and a Natty Boh); “Time Period Tuesdays,” a special the restaurant will continue running using recipes from an 1800s-era cookbook; and spaghetti dinner specials on Wednesdays.

“Really I’m just trying to add each day of the week some form of discounted something to get people in the door,” Bragunier said.

Bragunier opened Annabel Lee Tavern in 2007 at 601 S. Clinton St., serving eclectic American cuisine and paying homage to Edgar Allan Poe’s last poem, “Annabel Lee.”

The menu will remain largely the same when it reopens, and Bragunier will also begin offering a new happy hour menu with about 10 items from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Annabel Lee will also begin working with third parties like OrderUp and Groupon to offer promotions and drive additional sales, Bragunier said.

“What I heard at the end from most people was that ... they didn’t realize what they had,” Bragunier said. “I’m hoping that a bunch of those people come back in addition to all the new revenue streams.”

