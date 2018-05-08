Baltimore restaurant closings vs. openings in 2018: How do they stack up?

Since the beginning of the year, more than 25 restaurants have closed in Baltimore. Experts, restaurateurs and consumers point to changing habits and less incentive for suburbanites to dine in the city as reasons behind the closures. But in the same time period, at least a dozen new restaurants have opened.
Here’s a look at the establishments that have come and gone so far in 2018. We limited the list only to restaurants within city limits, and excluded dessert shops such as Sacre Sucre and Roll Ice Cream & Coffee, which also opened this year.
See any holes in our lists? Let us know in the comments section below or email smeehan@baltsun.com.
Baltimore restaurant openings and closings in 2018
Openings
- Blair’s on Hudson, Canton, opened in January
- 29th Street Tavern, Remington, opened in January
- Ampersea, Fells Point, opened in February
- Chez Hugo, downtown, opened in February
- Happy Hour Heaven, Upper Fells Point, opened in February
- Old Major, Pigtown, opened in March
- Pollo, downtown, opened in March
- Jazz + Soju, Locust Point, opened in April
- Amber, Locust Point, opened in April
- Red Boat Fusion & Bar, Mount Vernon, opened in April
- Regal Beagle, Canton, opened in April
- Square Meal, Mount Vernon, opened in April
- Topside, Mount Vernon, opened in April
- MOD Pizza, Hampden, opened in April
Closings
- Bagby Pizza Co., Harbor East, closed in January
- Ryder’s, Upper Fells Point, closed in January
- Ryan’s Daughter, Belvedere Square, closed in January
- Dimitri’s Tavern, Hampden, closed in January
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Harbor East, closed in January
- Life of Reilly Irish Pub & Restaurant, Butchers Hill, closed in January
- Waterfront Kitchen, Fells Point, closed in January
- Jack’s Bistro, Canton, closed in January
- Tavern on the Hill, Mount Vernon, closed in February
- Play Cafe, Hampden, closed in March
- Bluegrass, South Baltimore, closed in March
- The Bun Shop, downtown, closed in March
- Aggio, downtown, closed in March
- Wine Market Bistro, Locust Point, closed in March
- O’Flynn’s Crab & Cask House, Brooklyn, closed in April
- Canners Row, Canton, closed in April
- Corner Restaurant and Charcuterie Bar, Hampden, closed in April
- Bistro Rx, Patterson Park, closed in April
- HarborQue, Federal Hill, closed in April
- Regi’s American Bistro, Federal Hill, closed in April
- Mussel Bar and Grille, Harbor East, closed in April
- In Bloom, South Baltimore, closed in April
- 8 Ball Bar & Grill, Fells Point, closed in April
- Modern Cook Shop, Fells Point, closed in May
- Fork & Wrench, Canton, closed in May
- Charles Village Pub, Charles Village, closed in May
- Rachel New American Cuisine, Riverside, closed in May
Support our journalism
Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.