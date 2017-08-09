Noodles & Co. to begin testing zucchini noodles in Baltimore restaurants

Noodles & Company, the franchise known for its fast-casual pasta dishes, is launching zucchini noodles in Baltimore restaurants today.
The “Veggie Noodles” will be available in 12 Maryland locations, including two in Baltimore.
The noodles are hand-spiralized from zucchini in-store daily and serve as a gluten- and grain-free substitute to traditional pasta dishes. The zucchini noodles can be added to any noodle-based dish and will cost an extra $1.50. The noodles will also be available at a franchise location in Broomfield, Colo., where Noodles & Company’s corporate office is located.
Noodles & Company chose the Baltimore area to launch its new, plant-based option because “Baltimore is a strong market for us and one where we serve a diverse guest base with a variety of food preferences,” said Jonathan Tress, Noodles & Company marketing vice president, in a statement.
The noodles are in a test phase, Tress said, and there is no set timeline for when they will become a part of the regular Noodles & Company menu.
“Our aim with this test is to discover whether Veggie Noodles resonate well with our guests – particularly among our guests who might be on gluten-free or grain-free diets,” he said in a statement.
The noodles will be available indefinitely, as the test is ongoing.
These are the locations that will carry the Veggie Noodles:
- Hunt Valley (114 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21030)
- Pikesville (3755 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208)
- White Marsh (5350 Campbell Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21236)
- Owings Mills (10450 Owings Mills Blvd., Owings Mills, MD 21117)
- Annapolis (2323 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis MD 21401)
- Towson (825 Goucher Blvd., Towson, MD 21286)
- Harbor Place (301 Light St., Baltimore, MD 21201)
- Bowie Town Center (3916 Town Center Blvd., Bowie, MD 20716)
- BelAir (615 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, MD 21014)
- Severna Park (552B Governor Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146)
- Glen Burnie (6710 Governer Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061)
- Eldersburg (6400 F Ridge Road, Sykesville , MD 21784)