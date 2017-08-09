Noodles & Co. to begin testing zucchini noodles in Baltimore restaurants

Noodles & Company, the franchise known for its fast-casual pasta dishes, is launching zucchini noodles in Baltimore restaurants today.

The “Veggie Noodles” will be available in 12 Maryland locations, including two in Baltimore.

The noodles are hand-spiralized from zucchini in-store daily and serve as a gluten- and grain-free substitute to traditional pasta dishes. The zucchini noodles can be added to any noodle-based dish and will cost an extra $1.50. The noodles will also be available at a franchise location in Broomfield, Colo., where Noodles & Company’s corporate office is located.

Noodles & Company chose the Baltimore area to launch its new, plant-based option because “Baltimore is a strong market for us and one where we serve a diverse guest base with a variety of food preferences,” said Jonathan Tress, Noodles & Company marketing vice president, in a statement.

The noodles are in a test phase, Tress said, and there is no set timeline for when they will become a part of the regular Noodles & Company menu.

“Our aim with this test is to discover whether Veggie Noodles resonate well with our guests – particularly among our guests who might be on gluten-free or grain-free diets,” he said in a statement.

The noodles will be available indefinitely, as the test is ongoing.

These are the locations that will carry the Veggie Noodles:

Hunt Valley (114 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21030)

Pikesville (3755 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208)

White Marsh (5350 Campbell Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21236)

Owings Mills (10450 Owings Mills Blvd., Owings Mills, MD 21117)

Annapolis (2323 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis MD 21401)

Towson (825 Goucher Blvd., Towson, MD 21286)

Harbor Place (301 Light St., Baltimore, MD 21201)

Bowie Town Center (3916 Town Center Blvd., Bowie, MD 20716)

BelAir (615 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, MD 21014)

Severna Park (552B Governor Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146)

Glen Burnie (6710 Governer Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061)

Eldersburg (6400 F Ridge Road, Sykesville , MD 21784)

