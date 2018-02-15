In honor of Olympics, Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan dishes on Korean cuisine, favorite recipes

Food has always played a big part in Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan’s life. The youngest of eight, Hogan grew up in a small town in South Korea. She would often gather around the table with her siblings, grandparents and parents to share a meal.

“We were always eating and happy,” said Hogan, who later learned to cook from her mother and her sister. She’d often call them for recipes after she moved to the United States, and with practice, Korean cuisine has become her specialty. Hogan now cooks in bulk for major events like this month’s Lunar Year Celebration at Government House, and offers her expertise to chefs at the governor’s residence.

“They know how to make lots of Korean food. They make bulgogi, japchae and cucumber salad, hot spicy chicken. So many Korean foods,” said Hogan.

So when the 2018 Winter Olympics launched in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this month, Hogan wanted to share some of her culture with the world.

Her husband, Gov. Larry Hogan, shared two of her easy-to-make Korean recipes on Twitter: bulgogi, a marinated beef entree, and japchae, a popular Korean noodle dish.

“Most Americans love the bulgogi and the japchae, that's why I give the recipe,” she said, and “because ... maybe people [can] watch the Olympics and they can maybe learn Korean food.”

And there’s more where that came from.

In celebration of the Winter Olympics, the first lady dished on some of her favorite recipes, what she typically buys on a trip to a Korean market, her husband’s first time trying her spicy Korean food, and other things about Korean culture with The Baltimore Sun.

Favorite kimchi recipe:

“Traditional kimchi, it's really hard for you to make it. You have to have it fermenting a long time. ... But you can make it easy, [using] fresh kimchi salad style,” Yumi Hogan said. That version can be made in less than an hour, she said, with ingredients like fresh napa cabbage, Korean chili pepper, sesame seeds, fish sauce, sugar and fresh garlic. (You can find the full recipe at the end of this article.)

“Make sure it’s not too salty,” by adding a little salt at a time and testing it, advised Hogan.

“Actually, I never measure. … I just put it all together,” she said with a laugh.

Korean market essentials:

Hogan noted that Maryland is rife with Korean markets, most notably H-Mart and Lotte Plaza Market, which has several locations around the state.

“It's hard to find Korean rice, so I go for Korean rice, and they have really good fresh fruits — cheaper than our regular market,” said Hogan.

Cabbage for kimchi is also a common item that she picks up. In late October, when preparing for the Lunar Year Celebration, , Hogan bought around 30 napa cabbages — “a year’s supply” — to make traditional kimchi for the more than 200 guests. The side dish requires the cabbage to ferment in spices at a steady temperature.

“It was a big job,” said Hogan, but she had the help of her daughters and son-in-law.

Favorite Korean restaurant:

With many places in Ellicott City, which is known for its Korean cuisine, and Montgomery County, “it’s hard to pick only one,” the first lady said.

“They have so many good restaurants.” said Hogan. “Even Baltimore — sometimes I go to Baltimore on Wednesdays [to teach at the Maryland Institute College of Art], and I stop by [at restaurants]. They’re all good.”

Favorite dish to order at a Korean restaurant:

When she’s not cooking and she chooses a Korean restaurant, Hogan’s go-to is her childhood favorite — fish.

“At the Government House, I don't cook fish,” because of the pungent smell, she said, adding that Governor Hogan isn’t a fan of the scent. So when she goes out, she often indulges in grilled mackerel.

Her first time cooking for her husband, Governor Hogan:

When Hogan began dating her future husband, she was a single mother. She invited him over to meet her daughters one day and decided to cook spicy pork bulgogi, a popular dish in her household that’s packed with heat, she said.

“He's an Irish guy, and he never [had it] before. ... He drink like five cups of water!” she said with a laugh. But now, Governor Hogan has gotten used to the spice, she said. Sometimes, he even asks for more.

Favorite Korean musician:

While her daughters and much of the world are transfixed by K-Pop (the first lady referenced the popularity of South Korean artist PSY’s “Gangnam Style” — “Everybody knows the moves,” she said), Hogan prefers classical music. Her favorite artist is the Grammy Award-winning soprano singer Sumi Jo.

“It makes me calm,” Hogan said.

Recipes

Here are five Korean recipes to try, courtesy of Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan:

Beef Bulgogi (Serves 4 people)

Ingredients:

½ pound hanging beef tenderloin or tenderloin, thinly sliced

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons minced ginger

2 tablespoons chopped scallions

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup diced onions

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoons black pepper

Directions:

Place thinly sliced beef in large mixing bowl. Add sugar, minced ginger, chopped scallions, minced garlic, diced onions, soy sauce, sesame oil, black pepper, and mix all together with meat.

Once fully mixed, grill seasoned meat in large frying pan. Set aside and serve with rice.

Pork Bulgogi (Serves 4-6 people)

Ingredients:

2 pounds thinly sliced pork shoulder or pork collar butts

4 tablespoons Korean red pepper flakes

½ cup sugar (organic or brown)

3 tablespoons garlic, minced

2 tablespoons ginger, minced

½ cup green onion, chopped

1 large onion, sliced

⅓ cup soy sauce

¼ cup sesame oil

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

Directions:

Place the thinly sliced pork in a large mixing bowl, combined with all other ingredients — except for the chopped green onions. Let the mixture marinate for about 30 minutes to 1 hour.

After marinating, place large skillet on high heat and add marinated pork mixture.

Saute marinated pork mixture until thoroughly cooked and liquid is reduced.

Add green onions and cook for an additional 1 minute to slightly soften green onions.