Silver Diner opening new location in Elkridge

Silver Diner, the chain known for classic American fare, hearty portions, and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free menu items, is opening a new location Oct. 1 in Elkridge.

This will be the 14th restaurant in the chain, which has been in business for the past 29 years. Its first location opened in Rockville.

The newest location is 5800 square feet; has 238 seats; and a full bar featuring hand-crafted cocktails, spiked milkshakes, local beers, and wines.

“We are delighted to be able to bring our signature restaurant and this new prototype to the Elkridge and Columbia community,” said Robert Giaimo, co-founder, president, and CEO of Silver Diner, in a prepared statement. “As with our other restaurants, we will work closely with the community and local schools through our Eat Well Do Well program and fundraisers.”

The Elkridge Silver Diner, 8250 Gateway Overlook Drive, Elkridge, is open daily, 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Go to silverdiner.com.

CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION JAGMAC, a rising pop group from Baltimore, performs at Mix 106.5's Towson studios this summer. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) JAGMAC, a rising pop group from Baltimore, performs at Mix 106.5's Towson studios this summer. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

john-john.williams@baltsun.com

twitter.com/popcouturejjw4