Months after fire, Peter's Inn reopens in Fells Point

Peter’s Inn, the Fells Point restaurant that closed due to a fire in December, reopened on Tuesday evening.

Located at 504 S. Ann St., the bar and restaurant — a staple of the dining scene for more than two decades — opened its doors after months of renovations. In late December, a small trash fire in the middle of the night led to the closure.

“We’re just happy to be back at it,” said owner Bud Tiffany, who owns the restaurant with his wife, chef Karin Tiffany.

Peter’s Inn launched a GoFundMe campaign this summer that raised more than $22,000. Tiffany said in August the money would be used to restock the kitchen and bar.

The bar opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with dinner service from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tiffany said.

They’ve hit the ground running — so much so that the co-owner, clearly happy to be back by his upbeat tone, had to end a short phone conversation with a reporter as he prepared for the night.

“I literally have trout in my hands,” he said.

