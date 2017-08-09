Park Cafe reopens under new ownership

The Park Cafe & Coffee Bar reopened Wednesday under new ownership.

The Bolton Hill eatery and coffee shop closed this summer after previous owner David Hart decided to take a break from running the establishment to take personal time off.

Previous Park Cafe employee Elsa Valdes and her brother Jorge Gonzalez now own the business, said Hart in a message to The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday.

The cafe will be maintaining its old name and menu, Gonzalez said, but will look to add homemade pastries in the future.

Gonzalez and Valdes, who previously served as a cook at Park Cafe, sat down with Hart after he decided to close the cafe, Gonzalez said, and discussed the possibility of purchasing the business from him.

“He was very excited,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez and Valdes will lease the space from Hart, and the cafe will keep the same hours and maintain a cashless business model.

The cafe’s initial closing on July 6 was not a reaction to a string of five robberies between October and January, Hart said at the time. After each incident, Hart added extra security measures to his cafe.

Gonzalez is not worried about the crime the cafe experienced in the past, and is “just very excited to be here and be reopening,” he said.

