Bolton Hill's Park Cafe & Coffee Bar closing permanently

The Park Cafe & Coffee Bar in Bolton Hill has closed, with its last day on Thursday.

The cafe announced the closure on Twitter, writing the decision was reached with “mixed emotions” and while the business is at the “top of our game.”

The cafe, inspired by Hart’s time living in Rome, is shuttering after two and a half years at 132 McMechen St. Hart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cafe was robbed five times in four months, on Oct. 12, Oct. 31, Nov. 9, Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, despite security measures introduced after each incident. Cafe owner David Hart installed security cameras and panic bars on doors and increased lighting around the business. After the latest robbery, he went cashless in hopes that the robberies would stop.

Police arrested Joseph Arthur Dinkins on Jan. 24 in connection with multiple Bolton Hill robberies, including those at Park Cafe and the Park Avenue Pharmacy on the same street.

