Here are the new food options at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for 2018

Some Baltimore area staples will be offered on the menu at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2018.

On the eve of Opening Day, the Orioles announced a lineup of new food options — many of them with local ties.

Among them: Attman’s Deli, Boardwalk Fries, Pinch Dumplings, Pizza John’s, Pollock Johnny’s sausage and Stuggy's gourmet hot dogs. The ballpark will also introduce a “Lobster Hut” behind home plate on the lower concourse. Scroll through the photo gallery above to see some of the options.

A special kids size for hot dogs and soda — each priced at $1.50 — will be available throughout the ballpark, expanding on the prior offering at the Kids’ Corner.

The ballpark will offer sodas from $2.50 to $5, domestic draft beer from $4 to $8 and import and craft beer from $6.75 to $9.75, according to a news release.

A spokeswoman for the Orioles did not immediately respond to requests for clarification on which beer brands will be sold at the stadium this season.

In a statement, Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos said the team is committed “to fan choice, diversity of local food offerings, and family-focused sizing and pricing.”

“Our front office team has embarked upon a mission to deliver the most progressive ticket, food, beverage, and merchandise value for the fan found anywhere in the professional sports and entertainment world, all presented within America’s favorite sports destination. That fan-first mission defines the experience at Oriole Park and the Oriole Way,” the statement from Angelos read.

The Orioles also say fans will see reduced pricing on merchandise around the park. Jerseys will cost 25 percent less, player t-shirts will be 12 percent less, and New Era on-field hats will be 30 percent less than in 2017, the Orioles said in a news release.

