Maryland Food Truck Week starts Friday with a celebration in Port Covington

Maryland Food Truck Week, a foodie celebration and promotion of local trucks, will give residents and visitors a chance to try out mobile food offerings from around the state this month, according to a release.

The food truck week, organized by Baltimore-based food and beverage consulting agency Au Jus Solutions and presented by the Maryland Mobile Food Vending Association, will run Friday through Oct. 28 and will feature more than a hundred food trucks, including Kooper's Chowhound, Pho Wheels, Pasta La Vista Baby, Goganics and 410 Empanadas.

Since gourmet food trucks revved into our lives around 2009, Baltimore has gained dozens of mobile eateries. Here are eight you don’t want to miss. (Suzanne Loudermilk) (Suzanne Loudermilk)

The week will kick off with a free food truck rally at South Point in Port Covington on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with food trucks, beverages and a DJ by the waterfront.

Volunteer fire stations and local community groups will host food trucks on weeknights:

The grand finale celebration will be hosted at the Baltimore Museum of Industry on Oct. 28 from noon to 5 p.m., featuring more than a dozen food trucks, local vendors, beer, wine and live music by the Concert Truck, a mobile concert hall.

The after party will be held at The Gypsy Queen food truck’s restaurant, Gypsy’s Truckstaurant, in Hampden in conjunction with the restaurant’s grand opening.

Full schedules will be posted on marylandfoodtruckweek.com.

CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION JAGMAC, a rising pop group from Baltimore, performs at Mix 106.5's Towson studios this summer. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) JAGMAC, a rising pop group from Baltimore, performs at Mix 106.5's Towson studios this summer. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants