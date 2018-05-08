Main Event Entertainment opens Tuesday at The Mall in Columbia

With more than 120 virtual video games and 22 bowling lanes, the 50,000-square-foot Main Event Entertainment will open its doors Tuesday at 2 p.m. at The Mall in Columbia, according to a news release.

The venue will be located on the south side of the mall near Sears and J.C. Penney. The Texas-based brand has more than 40 locations nationwide, and the Columbia location is its first in Maryland.

Main Event Entertainment will host birthday parties with multiple packages available seven days per week, the release stated. The venue also offers private-meeting spaces with Wi-Fi and catering.

For food, Main Event Entertainment has a full-service grill that will serve up popular items such as oven-baked artisan pizza, wings and loaded nachos, according to the release.

The venue also has a bar, equipped with big-screen TVs, that serves craft cocktails.

“We are excited to introduce our unique combination of food and fun to everyone in Columbia and the surrounding area when we open the doors on May 8,” said Chris Morris, president and CEO of Main Event Entertainment, in the release.

Main Event Entertainment in The Mall in Columbia will be open 11-2 a.m. Monday and Friday; 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; 9-2 a.m. Saturday. Go to mainevent.com or call 410-995-9009.

