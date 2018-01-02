Food Plenty, Lib's Grill open in Howard County

Two new restaurants opened in Howard County at the end of December.

Food Plenty, a restaurant focused on traditional and modern comfort food, opened in Clarksville on Dec. 26. Lib’s Grill, a neighborhood grill and raw bar with a location in Perry Hall, celebrated its grand opening at its new Fulton space Friday.

Food Plenty, which touts locally sourced ingredients, is the third restaurant from the Victoria Restaurant Group. Victoria Restaurant Group is the parent company behind popular Howard County eateries Victoria Gastro Pub and Manor Hill Tavern.

For now, Food Plenty is only serving dinner, starting at 5 p.m. daily. The restaurant plans to expand its hours to offer breakfast and lunch in the future, according to its website.

Lib’s Grill is known for its assortment of fresh seafood, steaks, craft beers and cocktails. The Fulton location, which serves lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, will also offer a late night happy hour featuring buck-a-shuck oysters on Mondays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., along with a Wednesday steak night with a special cut of beef each week and half-priced bottles of wine.

Restaurant management for Food Plenty and Lib’s Grill could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Find Food Plenty at 12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville. Call 410-531-0411 and go to foodplenty.com. Find Lib’s Grill at 8191 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton. Call 301-725-5427 and go to libsgrill.com.

