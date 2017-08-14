City begins work to control traffic at 'crash corner' after Spirits Tavern accident

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation installed new posts at the corner of Bank and Wolfe streets in Fells Point in an effort to control traffic at the intersection known to residents as “crash corner,” where Spirits Tavern was struck by a car last weekend.

Running along Wolfe Street on the northwest side of the intersection, the posts are intended to give drivers heading east on Bank Street better visibility as they cross Wolfe Street’s two southbound lanes. City Councilman Zeke Cohen, whose district includes Fells Point, unveiled the new posts Monday afternoon.

Michelle Pourciau, the city’s transportation director, could not provide an estimated cost for the posts’ installation.

Chad Ellis, owner of Spirits Tavern, said he has made multiple calls to the city over the years looking for help slowing traffic in the area. The Aug. 6 accident marked the eighth time the tavern has been hit by a car in the 12 years Ellis has owned it.

“Nothing has happened until today,” he said. “Today I came outside to see these flex posts put up.”

Cohen’s office and the Department of Transportation held a community walk after the accident last Wednesday to examine problem intersections and begin to formulate possible solutions.

“To me, this is what collaboration should look like. It’s about city government working directly with business owners, working directly with community association presidents and residents and city agencies,” Cohen said. “This is an example of what can happen when we all work together and when we all collaborate on all the small problems and the large problems that we as a city are facing.”

The flex posts are the first steps to improve safety at the intersection of Bank and Wolfe Streets, but local residents said they hope to see further measures taken to slow traffic. Ellis said he plans to follow up with the Department of Transportation.

“I’d really like to see a light here. A stoplight I think would be the best answer for the situation,” Ellis said. “I think the speed of the traffic is the main culprit for all the problems and the issues we’ve had here, and I think the stoplight would be the best solution.”

Despite the damage — Ellis says estimates for repairs start at $50,000 — Spirits Tavern remains open through construction, which Ellis expects to last through the end of September. The bar is open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

