Hammerjacks approved for new arena liquor license

Hammerjacks, Baltimore’s soon-to-be-revived concert hall and club, has received approval for a stadium liquor license, clearing the final hurdle the project needed before its construction could begin.

The Baltimore Board of Liquor License Commissioners unanimously granted Hammerjacks’ owners the license Thursday. The arena license covers a venue with a capacity of at least 1,000 people (Hammerjacks will have the capacity for 2,500) and requires a $1 million investment.

Kevin Butler and Andrew Hotchkiss are partnering on the $14 million Hammerjacks project. Butler said his team has secured the necessary demolition permit it needed to begin construction, and a building permit has been filed with the city. Obtaining a liquor license was the last step needed before demolition could start.

"This was the big one,” said Butler, CEO of Hammerjacks Entertainment Group.

He expects demolition to begin in 30 to 45 days, with the venue opening eight or nine months later (early 2018).

Hammerjacks, which first opened in 1977, was a popular rock venue in the 1980s. It closed in 1997, though a second iteration of the club opened on Guilford Avenue from 2000 to 2006.

The new 58,000-square-foot complex at 1300 Russell St. will include a concert space, club and beer garden. It’s poised to become another destination in an industrial area city officials have hoped to transform into an entertainment district.

