Unpacking the chicken box: The story behind Baltimore's carryout staple

On a recent afternoon at Sunny's Subs, Dion and Alfred Allen dug fingers-first into Styrofoam clamshells filled with Western fries and chicken wings covered in ketchup.

The brothers and Morgan State University students come to the carryout, just a short walk from campus, as often as they can, and this $5.99 combo — the "chicken box" — is their meal of choice.

"They got the best chicken in the state right now," said Alfred Allen, 21, adding that his family will make the 30-minute drive to Northeast Baltimore for Sunny's well-seasoned wings.

Dion Allen, 18, agreed through bites of fries. "There's so many places selling in it the area. It makes you want it more."

When it comes to fast-food culture, the chicken box is Baltimore's staple. The meal, which typically includes fried chicken wings, a generous portion of French fries (often a wedge-shaped, "Western" variety) and bread or a dinner roll, is packaged into a signature to-go box made of cardboard or Styrofoam. The delicacy can be doused in sauces — often "salt-pepper-ketchup" or hot sauce — and is best served, according to most Baltimoreans, with a "half-and-half," a sweet mixture of lemonade and iced tea. Carryouts like Sunny's Subs and local chains like Royal Farms have sold chicken boxes for years, keeping the term hyperlocal, even as international franchises serve their own versions.

Yet the origin story of the chicken box extends far beyond Baltimore. With ties to slavery and black migration in the Jim Crow era, its history lends cultural significance to the city's go-to fast food.

The first documented fried chicken recipe came from an 18th-century British cookbook, according to Adrian E. Miller, soul food scholar and author of "Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time." Only later was the recipe adopted by Americans, first by white Southerners who prepared it for indulgent feasts, and then by African-Americans, many of whom memorized the recipes from their days as enslaved cooks. They, too, transformed the recipes into their own, passing them on to future generations, often reserving the "Gospel Bird" for special and spiritual occasions like church functions, Miller said.

"It was cherished, and then the miracle of our food system was that these celebration foods, that could only be eaten on certain occasions, could now be eaten on a regular basis," Miller said.

An early form of the chicken box likely arrived on the restaurant scene in the 1930s, when it began to appear in local newspaper ads. The first reference to the fast-food delicacy in The Baltimore Sun was a 1933 ad for the Rail Grill promoting its $1 "sanitary box containing two whole fried spring chickens and a loaf of toasted bread — enough for four people."

Though evidence is scant on how chicken boxes evolved, some scholars suggest a link to "shoebox specials" — packed lunches that became a necessity during black migration in the early to mid-20th century.

"When [African-Americans] traveled, they had to pack their food," said Psyche Williams-Forson, an author and associate professor and chair of the American studies department at University of Maryland, College Park.

In her book, "Building Houses Out of Chicken Legs: Black Women, Food, and Power," she explains that restaurants, rest areas and gas stations "were harbingers of hostility for black people." "The Negro Motorist Green Book," a guide that included service stops that would accommodate African-Americans, was helpful, but the shoebox specials, containing items that were cheap and "traveled well" without refrigeration or reheating, were often the only surefire method to keep black migrants sustained during long drives, bus rides or train trips, Williams-Forson said.

The lunches, packed in old shoeboxes, pails and bags, almost always contained fried chicken, and often boiled eggs, a biscuit and a "sweet," or dessert.

"Fried chicken is perfect for this because fried chicken is good hot, room temperature and cold," Miller added.

Long after Jim Crow was outlawed, fried chicken in a box, for some African-Americans, remained a form of nostalgia and tradition, Williams-Forson said.

"Very rarely do [people] want to relinquish the cultural behaviors that bring them comfort and familiarity," Williams-Forson wrote in her book, adding that while Gladware "and other plastic carryalls have replaced shoeboxes in most cases, the concept still remains."

Decades later, Baltimore's chicken box functions in the same vein — as an affordable, easily transported, on-the-go meal for many locals, and for some, as a tradition.

" Throughout the generations, my mom, my mom's mom — we always came to Lexington Market to get chicken boxes. It's like a Baltimore culture," said Khari Parker, 36, co-owner of Connie's Chicken & Waffles in Lexington Market, which opened in June.

Today, Parker, along with his brother Shawn Parker, 31, and their mother, Connie Parker, serve chicken boxes, incorporating fried chicken wings or chicken tenders, with the customer's choice of various styles of waffles, french fries or "sweet fries" — sweet potato fries sprinkled with cinnamon.

Abdul Malik, 59, of downtown Baltimore, comes for the tenders with a double stack of waffles topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.

"This is the best one," said Malik, comparing the newer fixture of Lexington Market to other places in the area that serve chicken boxes.

The Sun polled readers in February, inquiring about the best chicken boxes in the city. Royal Farms, the Baltimore-owned convenience store and gas station chain, was voted third place. Connie's Chicken and Waffles came in at second, with Hip Hop Fish & Chicken and Sunny's Subs tied for first.

"You can go anywhere and go grab a burger and fries, but you can't go anywhere for fried chicken. … It's just different," said Sunny's owner Steve Hwang, whose family has sold chicken boxes in the Baltimore area since the 1980s. "It's such a nice finger food."

The convenience of the chicken box is a pull factor for many locals.

The box is "the serving dish and transportation dish. It's a lot easier to eat on the go," said Brittany Eldredge, a spokeswoman for Royal Farms, which started serving fried chicken around 20 years ago after mastering a "top secret recipe" that could be mass-produced. Today, the company serves fried chicken 24 hours a day, seven days a week at many of its 170 locations spread throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware, making it arguably the largest locally based fried chicken distributor.