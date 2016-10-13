Two Maryland restaurants make OpenTable's list of top 100 restaurants for foodies

Two Maryland restaurants have been named among OpenTable's top 100 restaurants for foodies.

Charleston in Harbor East and Linwoods in Owings Mills made the list, which honors restaurants serving "delicious dishes, from rustic to refined, meant to be shared with both forks and phones," according to OpenTable, an online reservation service.

(Charleston was also recently named the No. 1 restaurant in Baltimore in The Baltimore Sun's 2016 dining guide.)

The 100 restaurants represent 30 states and Washington, D.C., and included strong showings from California, New York and Pennsylvania.

The list was compiled based on more than 5 million reviews of 20,000-plus restaurants submitted by OpenTable-verified diners.

OpenTable recently launched a feature that allows diners to view specials at restaurants on its website and mobile app. The feature is being tested exclusively in Baltimore.