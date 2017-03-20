More than 50 restaurants to donate portion of proceeds to Baltimore nonprofit this week

A local nonprofit is partnering with more than 50 local restaurants this week to raise funds in support of economic development in Baltimore.

From Monday through Sunday, Strong City Baltimore is putting on "Mouthwatering March," a promotion in which restaurants will donate 5 percent to 10 percent of their proceeds to the organization's community wealth-building initiative. The project works to strengthen Baltimore's economy by emphasizing local sourcing and spending.

Participating restaurants include David and Dad's Cafe, Nalley Fresh on Baltimore Street, La Tavola, Honeygrow and Ekiben. A full list is available here.

The weeklong promotion will kick off with an event at 5 p.m. Monday at Blue Hill Tavern, which will offer a special menu and prizes.

In addition to the weeklong dining promotion, Strong City Baltimore is partnering with online food ordering service Foodify.com throughout March. Foodify will donate $30 to Strong City for any new customer who uses the service to order catering through the end of the month.