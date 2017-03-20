Inside Baltimore's iconic Bromo Seltzer Tower
Baltimore Diner Baltimore restaurant news as well as Maryland eats, drinks and cooking
Entertainment Food & Dining Baltimore Diner

More than 50 restaurants to donate portion of proceeds to Baltimore nonprofit this week

Sarah Meehan
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
More than 50 restaurants are donating a portion of their proceeds to nonprofit Strong City Baltimore this week

A local nonprofit is partnering with more than 50 local restaurants this week to raise funds in support of economic development in Baltimore.

From Monday through Sunday, Strong City Baltimore is putting on "Mouthwatering March," a promotion in which restaurants will donate 5 percent to 10 percent of their proceeds to the organization's community wealth-building initiative. The project works to strengthen Baltimore's economy by emphasizing local sourcing and spending.

Participating restaurants include David and Dad's Cafe, Nalley Fresh on Baltimore Street, La Tavola, Honeygrow and Ekiben. A full list is available here.

The weeklong promotion will kick off with an event at 5 p.m. Monday at Blue Hill Tavern, which will offer a special menu and prizes.

In addition to the weeklong dining promotion, Strong City Baltimore is partnering with online food ordering service Foodify.com throughout March. Foodify will donate $30 to Strong City for any new customer who uses the service to order catering through the end of the month.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
52°