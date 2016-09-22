Starlite Diner opens its doors at Belvedere Square

Starlite Diner has opened its doors to the public at Belvedere Square.

The restaurant, housed in the former Shoo-Fly Diner Space, is open for lunch and dinner, and will add breakfast service next week.

Owner Leonard Clarke, who previously owned Red Maple in Mount Vernon, renovated and refurbished the space after Spike Gjerde's Shoo-Fly closed last May.

Arim Isabel, Starlite's executive chef, is serving a menu featuring upscale comfort food with Southern, Southwestern and Mid-Atlantic influences.

Located at 510 E. Belvedere Ave., the diner opens at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner during the week and at 9 a.m. for brunch Saturday and Sunday. Starting Sept. 26, Starlite Diner will open for breakfast at 7 a.m. on weekdays.