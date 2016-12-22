Speakeasy Saloon in Canton files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Speakeasy Saloon and Dining House in Canton has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The pub on O'Donnell Square filed for bankruptcy under the firm Egira LLC on Nov. 30, according to documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland. The filing comes after the pub's owners were sued by former employees earlier this year for failing to pay minimum and overtime wages.

Court documents indicate the bar at 2840 O'Donnell St. has 10 creditors and $998,181 in liabilities.

About half the claims stem from a lawsuit brought on by seven former employees, who sued Speakeasy proprietors Anastasia Vasilakopoulos and her sons, Konstantinos and Vasilios Vasilakopoulos, in U.S. District Court for Maryland for failure to pay minimum wages and overtime pay. A jury ruled in favor of the former employees, and the Vasilakopouloses were ordered to pay $468,435 in lost wages and attorneys fees on Oct. 5.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a business to reorganize, whereas Chapter 7 generally indicates liquidation.

A meeting of the bar's creditors is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Marc Kivitz, the attorney representing Speakeasy Saloon, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.