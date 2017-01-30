Sotto Sopra to host community potluck Monday night to celebrate 'friendship and diversity'

Sotto Sopra in Mount Vernon is closed tonight, but you can get in with a dish to share.

Starting at 7 p.m., chef and owner Riccardo Bosio will host a "Friendship Covered Dish Party." Guests are asked to bring a homemade dish to feed between 12 and 15 people.

The dinner is meant to celebrate diversity and friendship, Bosio wrote in a Facebook post. The chef hails from Italy and his wife, Monika, is from Poland.

"This is a time my fellow Americans when we need to be serious about 'friendship' and learn from our fellow immigrants!" Bosio posted on the restaurant's Facebook page. "No one will be excluded! Period! If you don't have food in your hands ... you will not get in!"

The party at Sotto Sopra, located at 405 N. Charles St., will feature live music, and Bosio will offer wine to accompany the meal. (The restaurant staff will get a paid day off, according to Bosio's post.)

Reservations are not required.