The Red Star Bar & Grill will open second location in Charles Village

A Fells Point restaurant and bar is opening its second location at a new student housing complex near Johns Hopkins University.

The Red Star Bar & Grill is opening at Nine East 33rd, the student apartment building at the corner of St. Paul and 33rd streets.

The 5,770-square-foot restaurant is on track to open in the summer of 2017, when it will begin serving the pizzas, sandwiches, drinks and brunches the Fells Point location is known for.

"Johns Hopkins is one of the largest customers at our Fells Point location and with the opening of Nine East 33rd, we felt that this was a great opportunity to expand," Red Star co-owner Larry Silverstein said in a statement. "The location and timing was just perfect."

Red Star will join fellow food tenants at Nine East 33rd including Spike Gjerde's bookstore-cafe Bird in Hand, PekoPeko Ramen, honeygrow and THB Bagels & Deli.

"We feel The Red Star Bar & Grill will not only complement the dining options currently available, but will also enhance the development’s attractiveness to potential residents and the broader Charles Village neighborhood," Tony Nero, president of development at Armada Hoffler Properties, said in a statement. Armada Hoffler and Beatty Development Group developed the building.

Red Star's original pub is located at 906 S. Wolfe St.