Pappas Restaurant in Parkville temporarily closed following a fire

Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar in Parkville is working to reopen after a small fire damaged part of the building on Friday.

Crews are working to repair the restaurant's carryout area, where a small fire occurred Friday afternoon. The restaurant is aiming to reopen for dinner March 10.

Restaurant manager Jean Riggs said that according to fire officials, a cigarette butt blew into a crevice in the building between the sports bar and carryout areas, causing debris in the wall to smolder. The dining room was not affected, Riggs said.

"We have been in contact with the inspectors and there was a little bit more work than we expected," she said. "The damage was contained to the back of the building."

Pappas is known for its crabcakes, of which Oprah Winfrey is a proud patron.

The Parkville restaurant is located at 1725 Taylor Ave., next door to Pappas Seafood Co. (1801 Taylor Ave.), a seafood market that remains open. Pappas also has restaurants in Cockeysville and Glen Burnie, and recently opened a location at MGM National Harbor casino.