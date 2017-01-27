Nick's Inner Harbor Seafood reaches deal to put Cross Street Market eviction on hold

Nick's Inner Harbor Seafood has reached an agreement with its landlords at Cross Street Market to stave off its eviction, for now.

Nick's signed a consent order Thursday with Baltimore Public Markets Corp. and CSM Ventures LLC, an entity of market developer Caves Valley Partners, stating that any further actions regarding Nick's lease or eviction must go through the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City. In the meantime, the eviction is on hold.

CSM Ventures or the markets corporation — not Nick's — will have to initiate the actions in District Court.

Towson-based Caves Valley, which is redeveloping Cross Street Market, gave Nick's owners notice on Jan. 1 that their lease would be terminated as of Jan. 31. Nick's filed a motion in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City on Monday requesting an injunction to prevent its eviction.

Caves Valley is planning a $6.5 million overhaul of the Federal Hill market. The market would close for construction for about 10 months.

Caves Valley plans to keep the majority of the market's tenants, but has received backlash from community members who are concerned about eliminating Nick's and forcing other vendors to close or relocate during construction.