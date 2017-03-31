New food at Camden Yards includes Pinch dumplings, pork rind chips and plenty of crab dip

Pork rinds topped with bacon, local dumplings and all things smothered in crab dip are just a few highlights of the new dishes baseball fans will have a chance to taste at Camden Yards during the Orioles' 2017 season.

With Opening Day approaching Monday, the Orioles unveiled their new food offerings for the upcoming season Friday.

Here's a rundown of the new items that will be available at the ballpark this season, and where to find them:

Esskay Gourmet Hot Dogs on Eutaw Street will serve a burnt ends barbecue hot dog with brisket, pickled onions and pickled coleslaw on a potato roll.

Bud and Burgers' Eutaw Street location will offer chicken tender Chesapeake, with fried chicken tenders topped with crab dip on a potato roll.

All Baseline Burgers locations will serve sauced chicken tenders topped with a choice of buffalo, sweet Thai chili or garlic parmesan sauce.

Club Grille on the first base side of the park's club level will serve a mac and cheese twister -- macaroni and cheese topped with a choice of crab, buffalo chicken or pulled pork in a twisted bread cone.

All Pizza Boli's locations will offer a "meatball twister," meatballs with marina and parmesan in a twisted bread cone.

TAKO Asian Bistro in the main concourse near third base will offer chicken mushroom, beef and vegetable dumplings from Mount Vernon's Pinch Dumplings.

The Chipper, also on the third-base side of the main concourse, will serve pork rind chippers in addition to its house-made kettle chips. Varieties include the bacon pork rind chipper, topped with cheese sauce, diced bacon, shredded cheddar, sour cream and scallions; the pulled pork rind chipper, topped with cheese sauce, pulled pork, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos; and the crabmeat pork rind chipper topped with cheese sauce, crabmeat, Old Bay and scallions.

In addition to new menu offerings, the club has added the Eutaw Street All Natural Grille near Gate A. The stand will serve "minimally processed" foods such as hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and beefsteak tomato sandwiches with no artificial flavors, hormones or antibiotics, according to a news release.

Caption Remembering Tupac Shakur in Baltimore Becky Mossing, former schoolmate and friend of Tupac Shakur at the Baltimore School for the Arts in the 1980s, talks about what he was like as a person and his talent. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Becky Mossing, former schoolmate and friend of Tupac Shakur at the Baltimore School for the Arts in the 1980s, talks about what he was like as a person and his talent. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Caption Behind the scenes look at "Shabamanetica" -- a Light City art piece Artist Eric Dyer gives a behind the scenes look at his contribution to Light City, a piece called "Shabamanetica." (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) Artist Eric Dyer gives a behind the scenes look at his contribution to Light City, a piece called "Shabamanetica." (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

The stand will also offer desserts, including several varieties of cookies and a chewy marshmallow bar.