Mi & Yu Noodle Bar is opening a location in Hampden

Mi & Yu Noodle Bar, the local eatery that allows guests to build their own ramen bowls, is planning to open a Hampden location this fall.

The noodle bar is opening a restaurant at the Icon Residences at the Rotunda, according to a post on Mi & Yu's Facebook page. The restaurant is aiming to open in October at the Hampden apartment complex, located at 717 W. 40th St.

It will be the third location for Mi & Yu, which got its start in Federal Hill in September 2015 and opened at the Mount Vernon Marketplace last year.

The restaurant serves noodle bowls and steamed bun ("bao") sandwiches. Guest can compile their own bowls, choosing a protein (selections include barbecue pork belly, roast duck carnitas, seared tofu and buttermilk-brined fried chicken); type of noodle (pho, ramen or udon); and broth (spicy kimchi, savory miso and savory adobo duck, to name a few).

Owner and chef Edward Kim said in an email the new location will look to offer beer and wine by the glass.

Once the Hampden restaurant is up and running, he said Mi & Yu will consider future locations in Fells Point, Harbor East and Charles Village.