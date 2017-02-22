Looney's Pub in Canton shut down by health department for multiple violations

Looney's Pub in Canton was shut down by the Baltimore City Health Department on Tuesday for multiple health code violations.

The Canton pub was closed for "improper food handling, improper hand washing, improper cold and hot holding temperatures, improper food storage, rodent and insect infestation, and general unsanitary conditions," according to the health department's website.

It's unclear when the bar at 2900 O'Donnell St. will reopen. Following health inspections, restaurants and bars are typically given time to remedy any violations before a reinspection and allowed to reopen if the problems have been addressed.

Sean Naron, a spokesman for the health department, confirmed the closure Wednesday afternoon.

"They were critical violations which resulted in a closure," he said.

There was no answer for phone calls placed to Looney's on Wednesday afternoon, and emails sent to the pub were not immediately returned.

*Clarification: An earlier version of this article was accompanied by a photo of the Looney's Pub location in College Park. The photo has been changed.