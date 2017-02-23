Looney's Pub in Canton reopens after health department closure

Looney's Pub in Canton has reopened after it was shut down by the Baltimore health department earlier this week.

The pub at 2900 O'Donnell St. reopened at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday after being closed Tuesday and Wednesday, manager Nick Creed confirmed.

Looney's was closed for critical violations, including "improper food handling, improper hand washing, improper cold and hot holding temperatures, improper food storage, rodent and insect infestation, and general unsanitary conditions," according to the health department.

After passing a subsequent health department inspection Thursday, Looney's was allowed to reopen.

Creed said the pub has resumed its normal hours, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.