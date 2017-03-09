Light City to expand local food and drink offerings in 2017

Light City will serve up an expanded selection of local food and drinks when the light, music and innovation festival returns to Baltimore this spring.

In its second year, the festival will again feature an all-local food lineup, with eight food and beverage destinations along the BGE Light Art Walk on the Inner Harbor promenade (seven selling food and drinks, and one serving beverages only). Each stand will feature a different mix of local vendors serving everything from chocolate-covered strawberries to empanadas.

The festival will have three more food stations than it did last year and nearly triple the number of food vendors.

Purveyors include Little Italy Sausage Co., BricknFire Pizza Co., Sherwood Amusements, Farm to Face, Slate Farm Brewery, Zeke's Coffee, Berries by Quicha, Whimsy Cakes, Deddle's Donuts, El Tenedor de Nacho, Dooby's, Ekiben, the Local Fry, Pinch Dumplings, Ejji Ramen, Faidley's, El Taco Loco and Smokin' Joe's BBQ.

The official cocktail of Light City, the "Golden Hour" (Sagamore Spirit rye, maraschino liquor, orange and lemon juice), will be available at each of the bars, along with wine and local beer from Heavy Seas, Brewer's Art and Union Craft Brewing.

In addition to Light City's culinary offerings, one of the festival's six conferences will focus on food. FoodLab@LightCity, set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 8 at the Columbus Center, will feature chefs including Marcus Samuelsson, Jeff Henderson and Spike Gjerde.

Nearby restaurants are also expected to offer Light City specials and themed menus during the festival, which runs March 31 to April 8.

Though separate from Light City, another foodie event, the Emporiyum food market, will be held in tandem with the festival (April 1-2) at the old Best Buy space in the Inner Harbor.