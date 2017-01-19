Inauguration Day specials, themed drinks and more at Baltimore bars and restaurants

Many Baltimore bars and restaurants are rolling out specials and Donald Trump-themed menu items for Friday's presidential inauguration, while at least one eatery is closing its doors in protest.

Charmington's on North Howard Street will be closed all day Friday "in solidarity with everyone worldwide who is resisting the incoming administration's policies of hate, environmental destruction, and corruption," the coffee shop said in a Facebook post. It will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of establishments across town that will be open Friday, where you can go to celebrate or mourn Trump's first day in office. Here are a few offering specials:

Alexander's Tavern (710 S. Broadway) will host a "Make Fells Point Drink Again" party starting at 11 a.m. Friday wtih $5 drink specials, including "Trumpleminze" shots, "Donald 'WALL' builders", "Combover" shooters (with whipped cream troll hair) and Melania Margaritas, as well as $6 "Putin" on the Ritz Stoli vodka drinks. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the bar will also offer "I-vank-a-nother" drink specials — buy-one-get-one domestic drafts.

Similarly, its sister bar Hucks' American Craft (3728 Hudson St.) will host a "Make Butchers Hill Drink Again" party that also kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, featuring the following drink specials ($6 each): the "Putin on the Blitz" berry mule; the "Conservative" crush; the "Harvey Wallbuilder" screwdriver; and the "Meryl Streep-a-tini."

Hersh's Pizza & Drinks (1843 Light St.) will serve a cocktail duo — "The Donald" (Angelo tequila, Las Endrinas Pacharan, lemon and bitters, with a rim of gold-colored sugar) and the "Nyet My President" (a White Russian with an orange twist) — paired for $15 all weekend.

Wet City (223 W. Chase St.) has a creative cocktail menu on tap for Inauguration Day, with names based on quotes from Trump. Drinks include the "If She Wasn't My Daughter" ($9), the "Bad Hombre" ($11), the "Convincing Toupee" ($9), the "Hard to be a 10" ($10) and "Destroying Baltimore" ($9). The bar will also collect donations and resources for Family and Children's Services of Central Maryland and the International Rescue Committee.

Wiley Gunter's (823 E. Fort Ave.) will offer giveaways from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, while tapping beers from Diamondback Brewing Co.

This story will be updated. If you know of other inauguration food and drink specials, email smeehan@baltsun.com.