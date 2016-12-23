Hampden bar Frazier's On the Avenue broken into Friday morning

Hampden bar Frazier’s On the Avenue was broken into early Friday morning, according to Baltimore police.

Police responded to a call about a burglary at the bar around 5:30 a.m. The suspect was no longer present, but there was broken glass and money missing, according to police.

At around 4:55 a.m., the suspect, who was caught on surveillance cameras, threw a brick through the front glass door of the bar at 919 W. 36th St. The suspect entered and took money before fleeing, police said. Police did not disclose the amount of money taken.

The owner of Frazier's on the Avenue could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Police released the surveillance video on the department's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern District at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.