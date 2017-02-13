Charm City Cakes is opening a Harbor East location

Charm City Cakes is opening a second Baltimore location in Harbor East.

The cake shop, founded by Duff Goldman and popularized by the Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," is moving into a 200-square-foot space at 618 S. President St.

The shop will feature items baked at the original Charm City Cakes location in Remington, such as cake jars, cupcakes and macarons, as well as bakery merchandise. It's aiming for a spring opening, according to a news release.

Founded by Goldman in 2002, Charm City Cakes expanded to Los Angeles in 2011 with Charm City Cakes West.

"Opening another location in our hometown of Baltimore is incredibly rewarding and we hope an entirely new downtown audience will get to experience a piece of Charm City Cakes," Goldman said in a statement. "Harbor East is already home to some of the city's best culinary destinations, so we are really pleased to be amongst such great company."

The shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.