Baltimore's Cindy Wolf, Charleston and Woodberry Kitchen named James Beard Award semifinalists

The list of 2017 James Beard Award restaurant and chef semifinalists is out, and some familiar Baltimore names made the cut in three categories.

Woodberry Kitchen was a semifinalist for outstanding service, Charleston was named in the outstanding wine program category, and Charleston chef Cindy Wolf was again listed among the best chef Mid-Atlantic semifinalists.

The Oscars of the food world, the James Beard Awards were established in 1990 to recognize leaders in the American culinary industry.

The James Beard Foundation received more than 24,000 entries for this year's 21 restaurant and chef categories, which include best new restaurant, outstanding bar program, outstanding pastry chef, best restaurateur and 10 regional best chef awards.

Five finalists per category will be unveiled March 15, and the winners will be announced May 1 at the James Beard Foundation Awards Gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Woodberry Kitchen proprietor Spike Gjerde took home the city's first best chef Mid-Atlantic James Beard Award two years ago. Wolf has frequently been nominated in the category, most recently as a finalist last year.

Maryland already has one James Beard Award winner this year: Schultz's Crab House in Essex was named one of five winners of the 2017 James Beard America's Classics awards in January.