New restaurant Cask & Grain Kitchen opens in Canton

A new restaurant has opened its doors on O'Donnell Square in Canton.

Cask & Grain Kitchen opened quietly on Saturday after a soft opening last week. The restaurant at 2823 O'Donnell St. is owned by chef Paul Hajewski and Steve Roop, who also owns Portside Tavern next door.

Cask & Grain has a small dinner menu focusing on locally sourced, simple dishes (most have six ingredients or less, Hajewski said). Entrees, which cost no more than $26, include woodland mushrooms and cavatelli, pan-roasted monkfish, Wagon Wheel Ranch pork collar and Gunpowder Bison culotte steak.

The restaurant also serves starters such as oysters on the half-shell, assorted shellfish and cheese plates. Draft beers run from $7-$9, and most wines by the glass are $8-$12.

Hajewski said the menu will rotate five or six times per year.

"I kind of do in-between seasons as well," he said.

Cask & Grain is only serving dinner, but Roop said the restaurant plans to add brunch soon, too.

Caption Pomona remembered Rosemary Hutzler reminisces on life at Pomona. Rosemary Hutzler reminisces on life at Pomona. Caption Artist Amy Sherald's Creative Alliance show Amy Sherald, artist in residence at Creative Alliance, is part of the "About Face" show. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) Amy Sherald, artist in residence at Creative Alliance, is part of the "About Face" show. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video)

It's Hajewski's first time overseeing a kitchen in Baltimore, but he has experience at restaurants and other venues across the state. The Baltimore International College graduate most recently worked at the Inn at Brookeville Farms in Montgomery County, and has also cooked in kitchens at Cattail Creek Country Club in Glenwood and the now-closed Rudys' 2900 in Finksburg.

Cask & Grain seats 60 guests between its dining room and bar area. The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.