Cafe Cito in Hampden to close this weekend

Cafe Cito will serve its last sammies on Saturday.

The Hampden BYOB cafe will close its doors this weekend after nearly three years in business. Located at 3500 Chestnut Ave., the cafe's last day of service will be March 25, according to posts on its website and social media pages.

Cafe Cito opened in May 2014, serving Spanish-influenced breakfast and lunch fare.

Chef and owner Dave Sherman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sherman, previously of Nasu Blanca in Riverside, recently opened Ground & Griddled, a breakfast spot at Remington's R. House food hall. Ground & Griddled offers coffee, egg dishes, breakfast sandwiches and more breakfast dishes. Sherman was the first tenant to sign on with the food hall.