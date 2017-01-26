Spike Gjerde's Foodshed partners with Beatty to attract sustainable Harbor Point tenants

Beatty Development Group, the team behind Harbor Point, is partnering with Foodshed, Spike Gjerde's restaurant group, to make the mixed-use development a destination for retail and restaurants that prioritize local and sustainable sourcing.

Gjerde and Corey Polyoka, a partner in Foodshed, are working with Beatty Development to draw on principles of Woodberry Kitchen and other Foodshed restaurants and apply them to all of Harbor Point.

"We’re not saying the whole thing has to be sourced like Woodberry," Polyoka said of the restaurant that's known for supporting local agriculture by sourcing from Mid-Atlantic farmers. But he wants to see Harbor Point attract restaurants and stores that emphasize local products and ingredients.

Harbor Point already has some tenants in place, including the restaurant Honeygrow and furniture store West Elm. Polyoka noted that even though they came on board prior to the Beatty-Foodshed partnership, they share a committment to local sourcing.

Located in Harbor East, the Harbor Point master plan includes 3 million square feet of office, residential, retail and hotel space, plus 9.5 acres of open space and parks. The Exelon building, which anchors the site, opened in November.

Part of the neighborhood's park space will be dedicated to a project from Foodshed dubbed the Sandlot. The 12,000-square-foot park space will provide local food and drinks, as well as games in a park setting. An outdoor restaurant will operate, weather permitting, with a kitchen and bar structured like an Airstream camper made from converted shipping containers.

The space, which Polyoka described as a "campground slash kind of Sandy Bottom Park," is set to open in April.