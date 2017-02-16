Prominent Baltimore restaurants close Thursday to support A Day Without Immigrants

A number of restaurants across Baltimore will not open today as they join businesses across the country participating in "A Day Without Immigrants."

The closures are part of a national movement in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Some of the restaurants participating in the campaign are among the city's most prominent, such as the Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group's properties: Bar Vasquez, Charleston, Cinghiale, Johnny's and Petit Louis (both in Roland Park and Columbia).

Other restaurants that will be closed today include Alma Cocina Latina, Cafe Cito, Ekiben and the Local Fry.

In addition to Baltimore business closures, a rally is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the Creative Alliance in Highlandtown.

