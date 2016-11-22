B. Doughnut closing in Hampden; Center Cut Doughnuts moving in

The Hampden doughnut shop B Doughnut will close at the end of the week a year after opening, soon to be replaced by another local doughnut maker.

B Doughnut opened in October 2015 specializing in cream-filled, sugared doughnuts made in small batches. The shop is closing its doors Sunday, according to posts Monday on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

"Our business has done SO well here in Hampden and we've gained so many awesome/loyal customers but this is for the best since we can't always be here physically to give it our all," the posts read. "We are so glad that we chose Hampden to start our husband&wife [sic] owned business since you all have given us a phenomenal amount of love and appreciation. [W]e are currently exploring options to open another location in Baltimore but for now come to our VA location once we open for your cravings."

Husband-and-wife owners Brian and Pin Chanthapanya live in Northern Virginia and are opening a location in Leesburg, Va. They could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Although B Doughnut is moving out of its space at at 3528 Chestnut Ave., it will soon be replaced by Center Cut Doughnuts.

Center Cut owner Josh Kowitz has sold his doughnuts at the Hampden Farmers' Market since May 2015. The shop will be its first brick-and-mortar location.

"I liked the way that we started — it seemed like a grassroots campaign," Kowitz said.

Kowitz is hiring three to four employees in the kitchen and front of the house to support the new shop. He's aiming to have it open by the second week of December.

He said Center Cut Doughnuts will have longer business hours than B. Doughnut (currently 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to sell-out Saturday and Sunday).

Kowitz probably won't return to the Hampden Farmers' Market because of its proximity to the new shop, but said he would consider participating in other markets.

"I can’t wait to actually do this full time," he said.