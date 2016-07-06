Alchemy closes its doors in Hampden

Alchemy, the modern American eatery in Hampden, has closed its doors after six years on the Avenue.

Husband and wife team Michael Matassa and Debi Bell-Matassa opened the restaurant in 2010 at 1011 W. 36th St. Both OpenTable and Google indicate Alchemy has permanently closed.

Late last year, the couple debuted Alchemy Elements in the Bel Air Town Center in a space that previously housed Open Door Cafe. The new restaurant marked a return to Harford County for Matassa and Bell-Matassa — they previously owned Fusion Grille in Fallston.

Matassa was named Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland in April.

Calls and emails to Alchemy were not returned.