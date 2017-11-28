Baltimore's best holiday cookie recipes for 2017

The Baltimore Sun’s holiday cookie contest is a longstanding tradition, but this year, we mixed things up a bit.

As in years past, we asked readers to enter their original cookie recipes to be judged by our panel of cookie-eating experts. New this season, we sought recipes in four categories: decorated, for those who think their cookies are the prettiest and most scrumptious on any cookie tray; easy, for recipes without a ton of ingredients or complicated instructions; special diet, for vegan, gluten-free and other restricted eaters; and wild card, for cookies that don’t fit in any particular category but are still original and delicious.

Also new this year was our panel of guest judges, made up of some of Baltimore’s biggest names in baking. Rodney Henry, founder of Dangerously Delicious Pies; Krystal Mack, owner of Blk // Sugar; and Mark Otterbein, fourth-generation owner of the iconic Otterbein Bakery stopped to critique the top cookies in each category.

As always, there were a few runner-up cookies whose recipes were too good not to share. We hope you’ll incorporate a few of them in your holiday spread this season.

The winners

The runners up

​​​​​​​Anna Wilkinson's Incredible Edibles cookie recipe was the winner in the "decorated" category of The Baltimore Sun's holiday cookie contest. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Back to top DECORATED WINNER: Incredible Edibles

Anna Wilkinson, Dundalk

For Dundalk resident Anna Wilkinson, these classic rolled sugar cookies are a labor of love — she has vivid memories of her mother making them.

“Mom used to hang the finished cookies from a beam that ran across our kitchen,” Wilkinson said. “As a child, I just thought they were so pretty. I had no idea how much work was involved until I started making them myself.”

Wilkinson uses antique cookie molds to craft her detailed cookies. Once they are cooled she decorates each one individually with a combination of colored sugars, coconut for the Santa’s beard and dragees or sugar beads for the trees.

Guest judge Krystal Mack of Blk // Sugar appreciated Wilkinson’s attention to detail, noting that the Santa-shaped cut-out was one of the most beautifully decorated homemade cookies she’d ever seen. She suggested adding vanilla extract to bring out the cookies’ flavor, but said she’d like to try making them with her young niece.

“Kids will pick this up first,” she said.

For the cookies:

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/3 cup shortening

3/4 granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tablespoon milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

For decorating:

1 egg white

1 tablespoon water

Assorted colored sanding sugars, coconut, currants and dragees

Combine flour, baking powder and salt, then set aside.

Beat butter and shortening until creamy. Gradually add sugar until light and fluffy.

Whisk together the egg, milk and vanilla. Slowly blend into the butter mixture on low until smooth.

On low speed, add the reserved dry ingredients until just incorporated. Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate about 3 hours or until firm enough to roll without sticking.

Roll to 1/16 inch thick. Cut to assorted shapes.

Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely.

When ready to decorate, make an egg wash with 1 beaten egg white with 1 tablespoon of water to help the sanding sugar adhere to the cookie. Wash can be tinted with a drop of food coloring matching the color of the sanding sugar being used.

Decorate with assorted colored sugars, coconut and dragees or sugar beads.

Yield: approximately 2 dozen, depending on size of cookie cutters used

Back to top EASY WINNER: Nona Ippoliti’s Italian Cookies

95276809 Missie Wilcox shows how to make Nona Ippoliti's Italian Cookies, the winning recipe in the "easy" category of The Baltimore Sun's 2017 holiday cookie contest. (Barbara Haddock Taylo, Baltimore Sun video)

Missie Wilcox, Westminster

Dangerously Delicious Pies founder Rodney Henry was a big fan of this classic Italian-style sugar cookie submitted by Missie Wilcox of Westminster. With its subtle lemon flavor, the cookie reminded him of ones his great aunt and grandmother used to make.

The recipe originally belonged to Wilcox’s great-grandmother, Mary Ippoliti, who brought it to the U.S. from Sonnino, Italy, where she had baked traditional knotted Italian cookies in a fireplace oven in the late 1800s. A generation later, Wilcox’s grandmother simplified the recipe considerably by rolling and glazing the cookies rather then knotting the dough — and, of course, she had the benefit of a modern oven.

Wilcox recalls that her grandmother, who died at age 99 just three years ago, would bake the cookies with Wilcox’s daughters when they were young, telling them stories about her father, who was born just four years after Lincoln was assassinated.

“These amazing cookies brought our family together every Christmas, and we continue to make them every year,” Wilcox wrote in her entry. “As we bake them, we never cease to reminisce about our family history, our sweet memories and the way these simple cookies steadfastly tie our future to our past.”

Wet ingredients:

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup melted Crisco

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 teaspoon lemon extract

½ cup milk

Dry ingredients:

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 ½ cups flour

Glaze:

1 cup confectioner's sugar

1 teaspoon lemon extract

¼ ‐ ½ cup milk

Combine wet ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

Sift dry ingredients together and add to wet ingredients.

Chill dough for at least 30 minutes.

Roll into balls and bake in a preheated 350‐degree oven for 8 minutes on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Mix together glaze ingredients, then drizzle onto cooled cookies.

Add colored sugar or sprinkles for festive color.

Yield: Approximately 3 dozen cookies

Lauren Koslow's recipe for Scrummy Spheres, which is vegan and gluten-free, is the winner in the "special diet" category of The Baltimore Sun's 2017 holiday cookie contest. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Back to top SPECIAL DIET WINNER: Scrummy Spheres

Lauren Koslow, Baltimore

Lauren Koslow of Baltimore originally submitted these no-bake, bite-size treats in the “easy” category, but the little gems also happen to be vegan and gluten-free. As far as the judges were concerned, they could have won in either category; all three guest judges declared the Scrummy Spheres their favorite of the four winners.

Koslow said she was inspired to create these dried fruit balls because she is a big fan of the commercially produced Larabars and wanted to come up with a homemade version to save a little money and cut down on packaging waste. She did some online research and started experimenting.

“I like to wing it in the kitchen,” she said.

She brought in three variations for judging. Our panel liked them all but seemed to favor the pecan, date, pineapple, coconut and lime version. (Guest judge Rodney Henry called it “dynamite,” while Mark Otterbein said his “taste buds just exploded.”)

“The variations are pretty much endless,” she said. “The recipe can be customized any old way and is pretty much no-fail.”

Base recipe:

1 cup dates

1 cup nut of choice

1 cup dried fruit of choice

Optional add‐in (see below for suggestions)

Coconut-lime combination:

1 cup pecans

1 cup dates

1 cup dried pineapple

½ cup shredded coconut

1 tablespoon lime zest

Apple walnut combination:

1 cup walnut

1 cup dates

1 cup dried apples

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Cherry chocolate almond combination:

1 cup almond

1 cup dates

1 cup dried cherries

½ cup dark chocolate chips

Process all items in a food processor until crumb‐size and sticky. Add‐ins are best introduced halfway through so they stay partially intact.Either roll into one‐inch balls or press into 8x8‐inch baking pan for bars.

Store in refrigerator; bars should be chilled prior to slicing.

Yield: Approximately 2 dozen spheres or a dozen bars

Verna Brubaker's Double Chocolate Marshmallow Drop Cookies is the winner in the "wild card" category of The Baltimore Sun's 2017 holiday cookie contest. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Back to top WILD CARD WINNER: Double Chocolate Marshmallow Drop Cookies

Verna Brubaker

Bel Air resident Verna Brubaker’s moist, dark chocolate cookies just squeaked out the win in the “wild card” category. The judges were taken with the rich chocolate taste, soft and chewy texture and gooey melted marshmallow topping — a feature that guest judge Krystal Mack said makes it stand out from most holiday cookies.

Brubaker bakes dozens of cookies during the holiday season to give as gifts. One year she thinks she baked close to 1,000 cookies with just one oven and four cookie sheets.

“Baking Christmas cookies is like therapy for me,” she said.

Since retiring, she’s enjoyed playing around with some of her tried-and-true recipes to see if she can improve on them. One of her best tricks, she said, is the addition of espresso powder to her chocolate cookies. While the coffee is not discernible, it certainly helps to enhance the chocolate flavor.

For the cookies:

1 ¾ cups all‐purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon instant espresso powder

½ cup cocoa

½ cup shortening

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla

½ cup whole milk

¾ cup semi‐sweet chocolate chips

24 regular-size marshmallows cut in half across the middle

For the ganache:

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup half-and-half or heavy cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

To make the cookie dough, place the first five ingredients in a medium mixing bowl and whisk together.Place the shortening, sugar, egg and vanilla in a separate mixing bowl and beat together until the mixture is light-colored and creamy.

Add the dry ingredients to the shortening mixture, alternating with the milk and mixing to blend after each addition. Fold in the chocolate chips.This is sticky dough, and it is best to use a small cookie scoop to make the dough balls approximately 1 to 1 1⁄2 inches. Scoop out small balls of dough and place the dough balls about 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.Bake for 8 minutes.

Remove from the oven and place half a marshmallow, cut side down, on the top of each cookie. Be certain to gently press the marshmallow into the cookie, or it will slide off during baking.

Return the cookies to the oven to bake for an additional 4 minutes. The marshmallows will be soft and puffy.Remove the cookies from the oven and a carefully flatten each marshmallow half with the back of a metal spoon. Allow the cookies to cool completely on the cookie sheet before removing to a cooling rack.

For the ganache, combine the chocolate chips and heavy cream in a microwave‐safe bowl or in a small, heavy saucepan. Heat the mixture until the milk is hot and the chocolate begins to melt. Stir until the chocolate and milk are combined and the chocolate drizzles off the end of the spoon.

Using a small spoon, drizzle the chocolate on the marshmallow on top of each cookie. Allow the ganache to set.

YIELD: Approximately 4 dozen cookies

Runners up

Yiayia's Butter Cookies, submitted by Aspasia Calivas Oosterwijk, were a runner up in the "decorated" category of the cookie contest. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Back to top DECORATED RUNNER UP: Yiayia’s Butter Cookies

Aspasia Calivas Oosterwijk

A delicious, sweet and light classic Greek-style butter cookie.

Ingredients:

1 pound unsalted butter (room temperature)

4 egg yolks (reserve the whites)

1 cup sugar

5 cups flour

Sprinkles for decorating

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter with mixer until light and fluffy.Add sugar and mix well.Beat egg yolks and add gradually to mixture. Continue mixing.

Add flour, one cup at a time and blend together.

Place dough in refrigerator for one hour, then roll out the dough.Egg wash cutouts with reserved egg whites (lightly whisked) and decorate with colored sprinkles before baking.

Bake approximately 10 minutes or until lightly golden.

Yield: Approximately 2 dozen depending on the size of the cutter used

Joanne Stakias' Redunkulous Choco-Toffee Chip Cookies were a runner up in the "easy" category of the cookie contest. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Back to top EASY RUNNER UP: Redunkulous Choco-Toffee Chip Cookies

Joanne Stakias

This tasty twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie gets a boost from the addition of white chocolate and toffee chips. These big cookies are chock full of flavor.

2 ¼ cups sifted King Arthur flour

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 sticks salted butter, softened

3/4 cup white granulated sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 egg white

1/3 cup Ghirardelli 60 percent cacao bittersweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup Ghirardelli classic white baking chips

1/3 cup Nestle milk chocolate morsels

1/3 cup Nestle semi‐sweet morsels

1/2 cup Heath milk chocolate toffee bits

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine sifted flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat softened butter, granulated white sugar, brown sugar and vanilla.

Add the eggs one at a time, then add the egg white and mix until creamy.

Gradually beat in the flour mixture in thirds until all of it is incorporated into the creamy cookie dough.

Fold or stir in all of the chocolate chips and toffee bits.

Use a small ice‐cream scooper and place round dough balls on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes.Cool on baking sheet for 3 minutes, then move to a wire rack to completely cool.

Yield: About 4 dozen cookies

Babba’s Butter Ball Cookies, submitted by Kimberly Dolinski Lawlor, were a runner up in the "easy" category of the cookie contest. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Back to top EASY RUNNER UP: Babba’s Butter Ball Cookies

Kimberly Dolinski Lawlor

These buttery little gems practically melt in your mouth. Let your little ones roll the baked butter balls in the powdered sugar and watch them lick their fingers in delight.

Ingredients:

1 cup salted butter (room temperature)

½ cup confectioners sugar (plus extra to roll the cookies in)

2 teaspoons almond extract

3/4 cup crushed walnuts

2 cups all‐purpose flour

In a large bowl, with a mixer at medium speed, beat confectioner’s sugar, almond extract and butter until creamy.

Gradually add the flour to butter mixture, mixing at low speed. Then add crushed walnuts.Once mixed, form into a ball and chill for 2 hours.After chilling dough, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Don’t let dough sit out too long before baking.

Scoop heaping tablespoonfuls of dough and roll by hand to form into a ball.Bake for approximately 12 to 15 minutes or until the bottom of the cookies get slightly brown.Once baked, cool for a few minutes on cookie sheets, then quickly roll butterballs in the extra confectioners sugar and let cool completely. The sugar sticks better to the cookies when they are warm.

Yield: Approximately 2 dozen cookies

Alix McDonough's Ginger-Wasabi Pea cookies were a runner up in the "wild card" category of the holiday cookie contest. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Back to top WILD CARD RUNNER UP: Ginger-Wasabi Pea Cookies

Alix McDonough

This is a ginger snap cookie with a big twist. The addition of wasabi peas and soy sauce in a cookie might sound odd, but they pair beautifully with the ginger. They look pretty, too.

3/8 cup butter, room temperature

3/8 cup coconut oil, room temperature

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2 eggs (one for batter, the other for egg‐white wash)

2 1/2 tablespoons ground ginger

1 1/4 cup flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 cup wasabi peas

Cream together butter, coconut oil and sugars until well blended. Add one at a time, egg, soy sauce, ginger, baking soda and flour. Dough will be sticky.Refrigerate dough for one hour.Separate second egg and reserve the egg white for the glaze. The yolk may be used for a different recipe or discarded.

Place the Wasabi Peas in a gallon-size storage bag. Seal the bag and, using a rolling pin, crush the peas into a course powder.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.Leaving the rest of the dough in the refrigerator to ensure firmness, take approximately 1/4 of the dough at a time and make teaspoon-size balls. Place on a parchment paper‐lined cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Baste the cookies with the reserved egg white. Generously sprinkle with the crushed Wasabi Peas.Bake for 9 minutes.

Store in the freezer to ensure crispiness.

Yield: Approximately 80 cookies

Christina Tompkins' Mele Kalikimaka Cookies were a runner up in the "wild card" category of the cookie contest. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Back to top WILD CARD RUNNER UP: Mele Kalikimaka Cookies

Christina Tompkins

The addition of Li Hing powder gives this unique cookie its pronounced red hue and is the perfect complement to the white chocolate, macadamia nuts and pineapple.

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all‐purpose flour

1 cup cake flour

2 tablespoons Li Hing Powder (available on amazon.com)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon corn starch

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup chopped macadamia nuts

1 cup chopped dried pineapple

In a medium bowl, combine flours, Li Hing powder, baking powder, baking soda and corn starch. Whisk until all dry ingredients are well-mixed and there are no lumps in the flour mixture.Cube 1 cup (2 sticks) of chilled butter into 1-inch pieces.

Put white and brown sugars in a stand mixer bowl and mix until well combined and almost all lumps have disappeared.

Add cold cubed butter and continue to mix at medium speed. Add eggs, one at a time, continuing to mix until well incorporated. Add vanilla and mix.

Add flour mixture to sugar/egg mixture in increments until fully incorporated. Fold in white chocolate chips, macadamia nuts and pineapple.Refrigerate cookie dough overnight.Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line large cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Using a large spoon or ice cream scoop, form cookie dough balls weighing approximately 2 ounces each.

Bake for 14 minutes.Allow cookies to rest on the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.