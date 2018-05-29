'Roseanne' canceled at ABC after star's racist tweet

ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Barr apologized after tweeting that Jarrett is the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes," as she responded to a social media conspiracy theory about President Trump's predecessor.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste," Barr wrote, later tweeting, "I am now leaving Twitter."

Barr previously referred to Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." She was responding to a Tweet that alleged that "Jarrett helped hide a lot." That was a reference to a Wikileaks claim that the CIA during Obama's term spied on candidates for the French election.

The "Roseanne" revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

A spokesman for Jarrett said she had no comment. During Obama's administration, Jarrett was one of the president's closest advisers.

Jarrett, an African-American, was born in Iran to American parents.

Barr responded to criticism that her tweet was racist by writing, "Muslims r not a race."

Barr also tweeted about Chelsea Clinton, referring to her as "Chelsea Soros Clinton." That is a reference to George Soros, the billionaire who has helped fund progressive causes. Clinton fired back with her own response, writing, "Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day!"

Barr’s co-star Sara Gilbert, who also co-hosts CBS talk-show “The Talk,” also addressed the flap on Tuesday shortly after consulting producer Wanda Sykes announced her departure from the show.

Gilbert also called Barr’s comments “abhorrent.”

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,” she wrote. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Gilbert added that the situation is “incredibly sad and difficult for all of us.”

“We’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” Gilbert added.

Associated Press, Variety and the Los Angeles Times contributed.

